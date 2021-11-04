 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Square Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 5:42pm   Comments
Share:
Why Square Shares Are Falling During Thursday's After-Hours Session

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS results.

Square reported quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 39 cents. Square also reported $3.84 billion in sales this quarter. This is a 27% increase over sales of $3.03 billion in the same period last year.

In the third quarter of 2021, Square generated gross profit of $1.13 billion, up 43% year over year. Square's seller ecosystem generated gross profit of $606 million, up 48% year over year. Square says Cash App generated gross profit of $512 million, up 33% year over year.

Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

Square has a 52-week high of $289.23 and a 52-week low of $162.15.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Recap: Square Q3 Earnings
Riding in Cars: Uber Trying to Keep Up with Lyft
Square Shareholders Ratify $29B Acquisition Of BNPL Firm Afterpay
Square Whale Trades For November 03
Tesla EVs Now Support Square-Owned Tidal Music Streaming Service
Apple App Store Analysis: Square's Cash App Vs. PayPal's Venmo
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com