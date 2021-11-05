Netflix Adding Movies From 'Squid Game' Director: Could This Speed Up Series Sequel?

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) could be strengthening its relationship with the director of its most popular series ever in a move that could pay off big.

What Happened: Netflix added three movies directed by “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk. The movies will be available to viewers in the U.S, according to The Verge.

Before bringing the visually astounding and socially relevant Squid Game to life, Hwang Dong-hyuk directed several acclaimed South Korean feature films — and now, three of those movies are available on Netflix in The US! pic.twitter.com/FV0nUQV91D — Netflix (@netflix) November 3, 2021

“Silenced” is about a teacher who works at a school for the hearing impaired. The teacher learns of abuse against students and seeks to bring the story public.

“Miss Granny” is about a 74-year-old woman who escapes her retirement home. The woman gets her picture taken at a photo studio and becomes a 20-year-old woman.

“The Fortress” centers around 17th-century Korea and the Qing invasion of Joseon.

The three films were all released prior to “Squid Game.”

Why It’s Important: “Squid Game” is the most popular series on Netflix with more than 142 million households watching the show. The show saw 111 million viewers in the first 17 days after its release.

Netflix securing the rights to the three films could go a long way in securing a relationship between the streamer and Hwang.

It was reported that the director of “Squid Game” received no additional funds from Netflix despite the success of the series and the $900 million estimated value it added for the streaming company.

Hwang said he was in no rush to film a second season of “Squid Game” as he had other projects he wanted to work on.

If Netflix can strengthen ties with the director, maybe they can push up the timing of a highly anticipated second season of “Squid Game.”

