 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Has Opened Its Superchargers To The Competition And It's Causing Problems

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Has Opened Its Superchargers To The Competition And It's Causing Problems

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently opened up a small part of its Supercharger network in the Netherlands to allow non-Tesla electric vehicles to charge at its stations. 

What Happened: This opens up a new revenue stream for Tesla with those who want to use the network paying a monthly fee or a premium to charge.

But, there is a problem arising with these new customers. As shared by InsideEVs, other company's EVs have placed their charging ports in a different spot than Tesla, creating complicated parking situations. 

Why This Matters: Tesla hides the charging port behind a reflector on the back of the car, a spot similar to where gas vehicles have their gas cap. Because of this, Tesla's Supercharger stalls are designed with this in mind. A short cable requires a Tesla to back into the spot and plug in.

Most other EV manufacturers put the charging port somewhere near the front of the car. So if pulling in, the charge port would be on the wrong side of the vehicle, too far for the short Supercharger cable to reach. To get the charge port in the right spot, a competitor's vehicle would need to pull in only halfway, or perhaps take a charging cable from the wrong stall, blocking one charger, while using a second.

In Europe, Tesla's Supercharger stalls have the standard CCS EV charging plug. In the U.S., Supercharger stalls only have Tesla's proprietary charger. When Tesla does eventually open its network to other EVs, it could possibly offer an extended adaptor, allowing other vehicles to park at the Supercharger correctly, while still being able to plug in and pay Tesla for the privilege. 

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Is Elon Musk's SpaceX Mucking Up The Texas Ecosystem?
Tesla's Surging Order Flow In China Prompts EV Maker To Halt 0% Down Payment Program
Riding in Cars: Uber Trying to Keep Up with Lyft
Notable Tesla Insider Trades $29M In Company Stock
Ford Sees 77% Rise In Sales Of EV Mustang Mach-E In October: What You Need To Know
GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Zillow And More — These Stocks Are Seeing High Interest On WallStreetBets Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs Netherlands superchargerNews Global Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com