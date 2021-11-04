 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Novavax Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Why Novavax Shares Are Falling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading lower in sympathy with COVID-19 vaccine peer Moderna, which dipped after cutting its FY21 outlook.

Moderna reported quarterly earnings of $7.70 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $9.09 by 15%. Moderna also reported quarterly sales of $5.00 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $6.23 billion by 20%.

Novavax shares were otherwise trading higher Tuesday. The company and Serum Institute of India recently received Emergency Use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, with Novavax saying it expects other countries to make a decision within weeks.

Novavax has a 52-week high of $331.68 and a 52-week low of $76.59.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

Ominous Death Cross Forms On Novavax's Chart
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Oral COVID-19 Pill Authorized In UK, Novartis Cashes Out Of Roche, Chimerix Plunges On Data, Evotec IPO
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
President Of Novavax Sold $100K In Stock
What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com