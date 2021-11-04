 Skip to main content

Why Ford Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after the company announced a cash tender offer to buyback up to $5 billion of the company's higher-cost debt.

Ford Motor and its financing subsidiary, Ford Motor Credit Company, also today introduced the North America auto industry's first sustainable financing framework, focusing on and paying for plans in vehicle electrification and other environmental and social areas.

"Winning businesses are financially healthy and lead in sustainability – it's not a choice, they rely on each other," said John Lawler, Ford's CFO. "We're again putting our money where our mouth is, prioritizing and allocating capital to environmental and social initiatives that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for Ford."

Ford has a 52-week high of $19.32 and a 52-week low of $7.63.

Posted-In: John Lawler why it's movingNews

