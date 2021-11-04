 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Of Western Digital Makes $145K Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Insider Of Western Digital Makes $145K Sale

Gene Zamiska, SVP And Princ. Acctg Officer at Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), made a large insider sell on November 2, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital at a price of $55.00. The total transaction amounted to $143,385.

Zamiska still owns a total of 31,495 shares of Western Digital worth, $1,740,728.

Western Digital shares are trading down 0.9% at $55.27 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Western Digital's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (WDC)

10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
PreMarket Prep Plus: Why Sean Udall Is Bullish On Twitter, Western Digital
Analyst Ratings For Western Digital
44 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Gene Zamiska Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com