CEO - Baby And Fem Family Care Of Procter & Gamble Makes $495K Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 11:08am   Comments
Ma. Fatima Francisco, CEO - Baby And Fem Family Care at Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), made a large insider sell on November 3, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble at a price of $145.00. The total transaction amounted to $493,000.

Francisco still owns a total of 20,696 shares of Procter & Gamble worth, $2,981,672.

Procter & Gamble shares are trading down 0.68% at $144.07 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Procter & Gamble's Insider Trades.

 

BZI-IT Insider sells Ma. Fatima Francisco

