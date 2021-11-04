 Skip to main content

EVP And Cheif Marketing Officer Of Amc Entertainment Trades $2.5M In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 10:59am   Comments
EVP And Cheif Marketing Officer Of Amc Entertainment Trades $2.5M In Company Stock

Stephen Colanero, EVP And Cheif Marketing Officer at Amc Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 1, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Stephen Colanero exercised options to purchase 70,000 Amc Entertainment shares for $0 on November 1. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $35.58 to raise a total of $2,543,970 from the stock sale.

Following the transaction, Colanero still owns 58,348 shares of the company, worth $2,315,738.

Amc Entertainment shares are trading down 2.7% at $39.69 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Amc Entertainment's Insider Trades.

 

