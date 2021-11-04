Facebook Targets Apple's 30% Commission With Latest Move
- Facebook Inc, rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), announced its plans to sneak around Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) infamous platform fees in an ongoing war between significant software companies and the iOS creator.
- Facebook would give eligible creators on its platform new custom links that allow them to accept payments directly, circumventing Apple's 30% cut.
- Creators who run Facebook pages eligible for subscriptions can share the new promo links through text or email, pointing their fans to a payments portal run through its payment system, Facebook Pay.
- Facebook also announced a new creator bonus program of $5 - $20 under its $1 billion creator program for each new subscriber they sign up for until the end of the year.
- A page owner should have 10,000 followers or more than 250 return viewers plus either 50,000 post engagements or 180,000 minutes watched to sign up.
- Apple has a standard 30% fee from all paid apps and in-app payments made through iOS.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.34% at $332.75 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
