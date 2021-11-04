 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Targets Apple's 30% Commission With Latest Move
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Targets Apple's 30% Commission With Latest Move
  • Facebook Inc, rebranded as Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), announced its plans to sneak around Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) infamous platform fees in an ongoing war between significant software companies and the iOS creator.
  • Facebook would give eligible creators on its platform new custom links that allow them to accept payments directly, circumventing Apple's 30% cut.
  • Creators who run Facebook pages eligible for subscriptions can share the new promo links through text or email, pointing their fans to a payments portal run through its payment system, Facebook Pay. 
  • Facebook also announced a new creator bonus program of $5 - $20 under its $1 billion creator program for each new subscriber they sign up for until the end of the year.
  • A page owner should have 10,000 followers or more than 250 return viewers plus either 50,000 post engagements or 180,000 minutes watched to sign up.
  • Apple has a standard 30% fee from all paid apps and in-app payments made through iOS.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.34% at $332.75 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + FB)

Benzinga News Integrates Into Crypto.com's Newsfeed
Match Group Conceives Dating 'Metaverse:' Everything You Want To Know
Facebook Stock To $150? Here's What The Chart Says
Apple Is No Longer #1
Nike Joins Facebook And Microsoft In Entering The Metaverse
Facebook To End Facial Recognition System On Its Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com