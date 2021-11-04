Albertsons Partners With CDC To Supply COVID-19 Vaccines For Children
- Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) has partnered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make COVID-19 vaccines and pharmacy staff available to school clinics for newly eligible groups of children ages 5 to 11-years-old.
- Albertsons’ 1,730 pharmacies will ensure school clinics are ready to administer pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the 28 million children who are now eligible.
- Vaccine appointments for 5 to 11-year-olds will be available at select Albertsons Cos. pharmacies in the coming weeks.
- Price Action: ACI shares closed higher by 10.69% at $34.99 on Wednesday.
