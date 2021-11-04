 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Herbalife Launches Instant Plant-Based Soup In US, Puerto Rico
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 6:04am   Comments
Share:
Herbalife Launches Instant Plant-Based Soup In US, Puerto Rico
  • Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) has entered the soup category in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with the launch of instant soup.
  • The soup mix is formulated with 15 grams of plant-based protein to help satisfy hunger and provide lasting energy, as well as 3 grams of fiber.
  • The soup consists of 130 calories, has zero saturated fat and is dairy-free.
  • Instant Soup provides the savory flavors of chicken and vegetables. 
  • Price Action: HLF shares closed lower by 1.15% at $43.95 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLF)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Herbalife Nutrition
How Good Are Herbalife Nutrition's Earnings? | Return On Capital Employed
Growing CBD Market Lures Mainstream Businesses
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Herbalife Nutrition's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com