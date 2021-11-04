Herbalife Launches Instant Plant-Based Soup In US, Puerto Rico
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) has entered the soup category in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with the launch of instant soup.
- The soup mix is formulated with 15 grams of plant-based protein to help satisfy hunger and provide lasting energy, as well as 3 grams of fiber.
- The soup consists of 130 calories, has zero saturated fat and is dairy-free.
- Instant Soup provides the savory flavors of chicken and vegetables.
- Price Action: HLF shares closed lower by 1.15% at $43.95 on Wednesday.
