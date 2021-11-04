Arhaus Prices IPO At $13/Share, Below Expected Range
- Home furnishings retailer Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ: ARHS) has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 12.9 million shares at $13.00 per share.
- The company had expected to price the IPO at $14 -$17 earlier.
- The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.9 million shares from the company.
- The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Thursday, November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "ARHS."
- The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
- BofA Securities and Jefferies LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives for the proposed offering.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.