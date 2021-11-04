Autoliv Partners With Piaggio To Develop Motorcycle Airbag
- Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) has announced a partnership with Piaggio Group to develop an airbag for powered two-wheelers for rider safety. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The airbags will be mounted on the vehicle frame and will deploy in milliseconds.
- "The development of these products is an integral part of our sustainability agenda and an important step towards our goal of saving 100,000 lives a year by 2030", said CEO Mikael Bratt.
- Autoliv will now work with Piaggio to develop the product further and potentially commercialize the concept.
- Price Action: ALV shares closed higher by 3.7% at $101.57 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.