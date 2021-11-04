Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- The Challenger job-cut report for October is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- International trade report for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $76.1 billion for total goods and services trade in September compared with a $73.3 billion deficit in the prior month.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims dropping to 277,000 for the October 30 week from 281,000 in the previous week.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm productivity is expected to drop at a 1.5% annual rate in the third quarter following a 2.1% growth in the second quarter. Unit labor costs are likely to increase to a 5.3% rate.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak at 1:50 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets