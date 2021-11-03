B&W Pockets $5M Contract To Supply Cooling System In Middle East
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE: BW) has secured a contract for ~$5 million to supply a SPIG S.p.A. cooling system for a petrochemical facility in the Middle East.
- The cooling tower will provide cooling for propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene production equipment while reducing environmental impact by conserving water and reducing liquid discharge.
- "We are seeing tremendous opportunity to grow B&W's business in the Middle East," said Jimmy Morgan, B&W COO.
- Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $7.26 on the last check Wednesday.
