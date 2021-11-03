Why Kroger Shares Are Rising
Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) shares are trading higher after the company announced a collaboration with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY).
Bed Bath & Beyond announced a strategic collaboration with Kroger to directly offer Kroger customers a selection of goods focused on home and baby products through Kroger.com, as well as a small-scale physical store pilot.
Kroger is the leading American grocer, with 2,742 supermarkets operating under several banners throughout the country as of the end of fiscal 2020. Around 82% of stores have pharmacies, while over half also sell fuel.
Kroger has a 52-week high of $47.99 and a 52-week low of $30.35.
