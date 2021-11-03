 Skip to main content

54 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 12:03pm   Comments
Gainers

  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) climbed 38.9% to $106.64. iRhythm Technologies commented on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Calendar Year 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule.
  • R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) jumped 37.2% to $9.06 after it was announced the company will be acquired by Atlas. The company also reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) gained 31.6% to $7.61 following strong Q3 sales.
  • Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) surged 27.8% to $142.85 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued strong earnings forecast for FY21.
  • Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) gained 27.1% to $40.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) jumped 25.2% to $20.98 on the heels of three new announcements from the company outlining strategic plans to help with its turnaround. Bed Bath & Beyond increased the amount of its three-year share buyback to $1 billion and also announced the launch of a new digital marketplace to expand in the Home & Baby categories. Bed Bath & Beyond and Kroger announced a collaboration for a national e-commerce experience and in-store pilot.
  • Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) shares gained 24% to $55.86. Glaukos is expected to release Q3 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) jumped 21.8% to $13.89 following upbeat Q2 results.
  • Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) surged 18% to $8.97 after the company announced the European Medicines Agency granted Orphan Drug Designation to the company's CPI-613 for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Burkitt's lymphoma.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) rose 17.8% to $55.09 after reporting Q3 results.
  • PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRG) gained 17.7% to $48.50 following upbeat Q3 earnings. The company also announced plans to purchase up to $425 million of common stock in modified Dutch auction tender offer.
  • Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE: VLD) gained 17.6% to $12.92.
  • FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS) surged 17.3% to $40.23.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares rose 14.4% to $236.79 in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond and other popular Wall Street Bets stocks following announcements from Bed Bath & Beyond.
  • Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) surged 14.3% to $22.50 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) gained 14.2% to $46.87 following strong Q3 results.
  • Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) surged 14% to $42.09 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) gained 13.7% to $291.69.
  • Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) rose 13% to $7.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised guidance.
  • Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) surged 11.2% to $19.41 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 worldwide Ocaliva sales guidance.
  • Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) gained 10.5% to $34.92.
  • NOW Inc. (NYSE: DNOW) gained 10.4% to $8.35 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) rose 10.3% to $27.58 after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) gained 9.1% to $49.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 9% to $42.29.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) gained 8.7% to $13.31.
  • Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) rose 6.8% to $41.41 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares rose 5.5% to $45.26 following Lyft's Q3 earnings results.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) fell 34.2% to $0.5262 after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares fell 28.3% to $7.89. Local News reported 'Richmond casino referendum: Urban ONE rolled the dice, but the race is too close to call.'
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) dipped 27.2% to $4.8911 after the company reported pricing of $4 million public offering and NASDAQ listing.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) fell 24.9% to $24.50 after the company posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
  • Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) fell 24.6% to $2.57 after the company priced its previously announced public offering of 16,350,000 units of the Company at $3.07 per unit.
  • Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) dipped 23.7% to $22.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 guidance.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) dropped 23.3% to $6.60. OLB Group reported a $25 million private placement priced at the market.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) fell 21.4% to $4.95.
  • Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) fell 21% to $43.36 following downbeat Q3 results.
  • AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATY) fell 18.4% to $5.33 following Q3 results.
  • Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) dropped 18.2% to $8.20 following Q3 results.
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) dropped 17.7% to $15.96.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares fell 17.7% to $71.74 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and said it will wind down its 'Zillow Offers' service.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 17.7% to $293.85. Avis Budget Group shares climbed 108% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and added $1 billion to its buyback.
  • Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares fell 15.8% to $5.72 after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares fell 15.1% to $65.98 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Mistras Group, Inc (NYSE: MG) dipped 14.3% to $9.50 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) dropped 14.2% to $12.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 12.6% to $1.6606 after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
  • Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) fell 12.4% to $43.85 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) dipped 12.1% to $20.63 after the company reported a third-quarter FY21 sales decline of 11% year-on-year, to $376.9 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 10.1% to $2.05 after the company reported $5 million equity financing with an institutional investor.
  • Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 9.6% to $4.15. Nxt-ID is expected to release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results before the market opens on Friday, November 12, 2021.
  • Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) fell 9.1% to $4.0350 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) shares fell 7.1% to $43.91 after the company reported an offering of roughly 21.48 million common shares.
  • Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 7% to $88.90 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $160 to $130.

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

