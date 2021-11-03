 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Snap Insider Trades $315K In Company Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 11:13am   Comments
Share:
Snap Insider Trades $315K In Company Stock

Michael Osullivan, General Counsel at Snap (NYSE:SNAP), made a large insider sell on October 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Osullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap at prices ranging from $52.55 to $53.49. The total transaction amounted to $315,463.

Osullivan still owns a total of 1,140,318 shares of Snap worth, $59,490,504.

Snap shares are trading down 0.06% at $52.17 at the time of this writing on Wednesday morning.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Snap's Insider Trades.

 

Related Articles (SNAP)

Snapchat Collaborates With NBCUniversal
How Parents Can Protect Their Kids in the Age of Social Media
Amazon, Apple, Snap Stocks Consolidate In This Key Pattern: What To Watch For On The Break
Direct-to-Consumer Brands Are Losing Their Cookies, and Maybe Their Sales
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Coinbase Regains Top-Spot As Most-Downloaded App On iPhone Ahead Of TikTok — Crypto.com At No. 5, Ahead Of Instagram, Snapchat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Michael OSullivanNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com