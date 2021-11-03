25 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) rose 56.4% to $26.20 in pre-market trading on the heels of three new announcements from the company outlining strategic plans to help with its turnaround. Bed Bath & Beyond increased the amount of its three-year share buyback to $1 billion and also announced the launch of a new digital marketplace to expand in the Home & Baby categories. Bed Bath & Beyond and Kroger announced a collaboration for a national e-commerce experience and in-store pilot.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) rose 29.6% to $8.55 in pre-market trading. Chatham Asset Management increased its offer to acquire R.R. Donnelley to $9.00-9.50 per share in cash.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) shares rose 22.1% to $55.01 in pre-market trading. Glaukos is expected to release Q3 financial results after the market close on Thursday, November 4, 2021.
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) rose 17.2% to $ 90.02 in pre-market trading. iRhythm Technologies commented on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Calendar Year 2022 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Final Rule.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 15.8% to $52.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) rose 13.6% to $2.67 in pre-market trading. ION Geophysical is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 after the market closes.
- Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) rose 13.5% to $7.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and raised guidance.
- Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA) shares rose 9.8% to $18.90 in pre-market trading. The company recently priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 7.2% to $41.59 in pre-market trading.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares rose 6.3% to $45.60 in pre-market trading following Lyft's Q3 earnings results.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) rose 5.8% to $41.05 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance.
- Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) rose 5.8% to $44.40 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly results. The company also reported a $1 billion buyback program.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) fell 22.4% to $0.6212 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of common stock.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares fell 17% to $72.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results and said it will wind down its 'Zillow Offers' service.
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) fell 14.7% to $2.91 in pre-market trading. Cardiol Therapeutics filed preliminary prospectus supplement for proposed public offering of units.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) shares fell 14.4% to $3.93 in pre-market trading. Nxt-ID is expected to release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results before the market opens on Friday, November 12, 2021.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares fell 11.8% to $68.48 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) fell 11.8% to $3.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) shares fell 10.9% to $6.05 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Tuesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 8.8% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) shares fell 8.5% to $43.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported an offering of roughly 21.48 million common shares.
- Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) fell 8.5% to $87.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $160 to $130.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 7.9% to $2.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported $5 million equity financing with an institutional investor.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 7.9% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after jumping over 20% on Tuesday.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares fell 6% to $335.65 in pre-market trading. Avis Budget Group shares climbed 108% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and added $1 billion to its buyback.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas