Kontoor Brands' Lee Enters Collaboration With Pendleton For New Collection
- Kontoor Brands Inc's (NYSE: KTB) apparel brand, Lee, has partnered with Pendleton Woolen Mills, the family-owned lifestyle brand rooted in the Pacific Northwest.
- Original Lee styles such as the Lee 101 Jean, Union-Alls, and Storm Rider Jacket have been remixed with exclusively designed Pendleton patterns.
- The styles feature some of the last remaining American selvage denim from Cone Denim's White Oak Mill, which closed in 2017.
- The collection includes men's and women's jeans, shirts, jackets, and Union-Alls, as well as a limited-edition woolen blanket made of an exclusive Pendleton stripe design, with prices ranging from $175 - $400.
- The collection is available since November 2 on Lee and Pendleton's websites and later in the month in select Pendleton retailers and independent boutiques.
- Price Action: KTB shares closed higher by 0.40% at $54.92 on Tuesday.
