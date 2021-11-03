71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) shares climbed 108.3% to close at $357.17 on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and added $1 billion to its buyback.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) shares gained 87.4% to settle at $8.60 after the company announced support for Mastercard cryptocurrency processing.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) jumped 29.8% to close at $24.31. Huadi International Group was recently awarded a $3.26 million stainless steel seamless pipe order contracts from a U.S. client.
- Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) surged 29.6% to close at $269.90 after the company announced it will be acquired by DuPont for $277 per share in cash. Rogers also released Q3 results.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) gained 29% to settle at $7.57. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) jumped 25.9% to close at $58.07.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 24.2% to settle at $11.09. Net Element’s reverse merger partner Mullen Automotive announced plans to expand Robinsonville, Mississippi site.
- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX) shares rose 24% to close at $3.98. Compass Therapeutics reported pricing of approximately $125 million public offering of common stock and uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) gained 24% to close at $6.30.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) surged 22% to settle at $33.26. The company recently priced its IPO at $19 per share.
- Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) jumped 21.4% to close at $23.09.
- Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) gained 20.5% to settle at $34.98.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) gained 20.4% to close at $491.87 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter. The company announced a four-for-one stock split and also disclosed a $1 billion stock-buyback plan.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) jumped 20.3% to close at $1.90 after declining 3% on Monday. The company, last month, swung to a loss in the first half of the year.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) jumped 19.5% to close at $16.98. Cortexyme recently said that the company's Phase 2/3 GAIN trial did not meet its co-primary endpoints.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 19.3% to settle at $4.57. Phunware is expected to a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021 to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) jumped 19% to close at $15.15. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) gained 18.6% to close at $13.22 following upbeat Q3 results.
- Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) jumped 16.8% to settle at $86.44 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) climbed 16.5% to close at $25.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised guidance.
- SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ: SBEA) climbed 15.4% to close at $11.33 after the company announced a business combination with Black Rifle Coffee Company.
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) gained 15.3% to settle at $20.45 following Q3 results.
- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) rose 15.3% to settle at $6.10.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) gained 15.1% to close at $6.41 amid a rise in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Toast, Inc. (NYSE: TOST) shares jumped 14.1% to settle at $65.22.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) gained 13.4% to settle at $21.40.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) climbed 13.2% to close at $111.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 guidance.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) gained 13.1% to settle at $31.97 after it was announced the company will be joining the SmallCap 600.
- Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) climbed 12.5% to close at $10.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 net sales guidance and FY21 adjusted EPS and net sales guidance above estimates.
- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC) climbed 11.5% to close at $46.72. Silicom received $30 million purchase orders from leading American service provider for Silicom Smart Edge Platforms.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) shares gained 10.3% to close at $5.13 following narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) gained 10.2% to settle at $11.37 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 9.7% to close at $5.08 after the company reported the California state court issued a tentative ruling in Endo's favor following the opioid trial.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) rose 9.5% to close at $10.11 after the company reported a California judge ruled that Teva did not cause a public nuisance or make false or misleading statements about opioids.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) rose 8.8% to close at $9.17 as traders circulated a new Outperform rating and $23 price target on stock.
- Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) gained 7.7% to settle at $14.00.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) rose 7.1% to close at $3.45.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) gained 6.5% to close at $7.54.
Losers
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) shares fell 51.7% to settle at $3.77 on Tuesday.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) shares tumbled 48.8% to close at $32.12 on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued Q4 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. Various analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: BTTX) dropped 32.9% to settle at $11.50. Better Therapeutics recently completed its merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.
- Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) fell 27.4% to close at $5.43 after B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowers its price target from $9 to $5. Also, the company reported it did not meet Nasdaq's Nov. 1 deadline to file its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) dipped 26.2% to settle at $4.45 after climbing 137% on Monday.
- Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMLR) declined 25.4% to close at $111.66 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) fell 23.3% to close at $20.80. The company sees preliminary Q3 total revenue of $111.9 million and net income of $1.2 million.
- Spartacus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: NN) shares fell 22% to close at $9.97 after jumping more than 16% on Monday.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) fell 21.6% to close at $22.24 following weak quarterly sales.
- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) declined 20.2% to settle at $14.49 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results and announced plans to explore strategic alternatives for rail business.
- Switchback II Corporation (NYSE: SWBK) fell 18.3% to close at $8.17.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE: IPI) dropped 17.6% to close at $42.26 following downbeat Q3 earnings.
- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) fell 16.6% to settle at $9.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company did not give guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) dipped 15.9% to close at $3.29.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 15.5% to close at $2.23. Guardforce recently announced it has engaged MZ Group, an investor relations company, to ' lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program.'
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) dropped 15.2% to close at $3.24.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) dipped 14.7% to settle at $21.12.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) shares declined 13.8% to settle at $1.44 after gaining over 50% on Monday. Muscle Maker inked a Master Franchise Agreement for 40 units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) fell 13.7% to close at $5.28.
- CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) fell 13.3% to settle at $17.19 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) fell 12.7% to settle at $4.80 after the company announced its RESCUE-ALS Phase 2 did not meet its primary or secondary endpoint.
- EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) declined 12.1% to close at $12.60 following Q3 results. JP Morgan downgraded EverQuote from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $41 to $17.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) fell 11.9% to close at $18.84 after reporting a Q3 loss.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares fell 10.2% to settle at $87.20 after KeyBanc analysts said they believe the company's earnings may be at risk due to its $1.17 billion home inventory, finding that 66% of these homes are listed below their purchase price.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) dropped 10% to close at $95.58 following weak quarterly sales.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) fell 10% to close at $8.69 following weak quarterly sales.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) fell 9.8% to close at $4.34. NetScout Systems will join S&P SmallCap 600, will replace Invacare.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) dropped 9.5% to close at $43.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) fell 9.2% to settle at $10.58.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) fell 9.2% to close at $132.35 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) fell 8.7% to close at $8.99 after jumping 25% on Monday.
- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) fell 7.4% to close at $29.18 after reporting Q3 results.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 7.2% to close at $1.93 after climbing more than 15% on Monday.
