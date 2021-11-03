Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for October will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET. Analysts expect private payrolls increasing 400,000 in October, following a 568,000 rise in the previous month.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for October is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The services PMI re-accelerated to 58.2 in October after slowing down in the recent period. Analysts expect the final reading for October to remain unchanged.
- Data on factory orders for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are likely to rise 0.1% in September.
- The ISM's services index for October is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the ISM's services index to come in at 61.9 in October, unchanged from the previous reading of 61.9.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- The Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
