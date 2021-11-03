Tesla EVs Now Support Square-Owned Tidal Music Streaming Service

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is rolling out a new music streaming option Tidal in its electric vehicles after the latest software update, Electrek reported on Tuesday, citing app notes.

What Happened: The Norwegian subscription-based music, podcast and video streaming service that offers audio and music videos is popular in many countries and offers original content and curated playlists as well.

Tidal claims to provide access to more than 70 million tracks and 250,000 music videos.

The service is also integrating a cold-weather improvement and noise cancellation feature.

Tidal is majority-owned by payments company Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), whose CEO also leads Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). Square reportedly paid $350 million to buy an 80% stake in Tidal.

See Also: Tesla's Latest Software Update Brings TikTok, Updated Music To Cars In China

Why It Matters: Tesla CEO Elon Musk had at the company's Battery Day event last year revealed that support for Tidal would soon be available on the company’s electric vehicles. Musk had not provided any timeline for the rollout at the time.

The feature is an add-on to existing services including one from Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT). Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has its own music streaming service.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 3.03% lower at $1,171.97 a share on Tuesday.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.