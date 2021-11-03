 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Slump In Hong Kong As China COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 12:25am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Li Auto, Xpeng Slump In Hong Kong As China COVID-19 Outbreak Worsens

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), JD.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent Holdings Inc. (OTC: TCEHY), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) and Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) traded lower in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

What’s Moving: Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s shares traded almost 2.4% lower at HKD 157.80 in Hong Kong, while technology company Baidu’s shares have lost 2.8% to HKD 157.40 and e-commerce company JD.Com’s shares are down 0.7% to HKD 312.00.

Tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings Inc.’s (OTC: TCEHY) shares have fallen 0.8% to HKD 460.40.

Electric vehicle maker Li Auto’s shares have lost 5.4% to HKD 119.10 and peer Xpeng’s shares are down 3.8% to HKD 179.90.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index opened lower on Wednesday and was down almost 0.9% at the time of writing. The index closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday.

See Also: How To Buy Xpeng Motors (XPEV) Stock

Why Is It Moving? The Hang Seng Index is lower for a seventh straight day amid worries about the rising number of coronavirus cases in mainland China. Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group’s (OTC: EGRNY) debt crisis also weighed on sentiment.

China recorded 93 new symptomatic local cases on Wednesday in the latest wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, while the moving seven-day average of new infections is also on the rise, the South China Morning Post reported.

About half the flights to and from Beijing were canceled Tuesday after the city tightened travel restrictions due to the spike in coronavirus cases, CNBC reported, citing aviation industry data site VariFlight.

Meanwhile, property developers in China are struggling to find potential home buyers after Beijing intensified its borrowing crackdown on the sector, as per a report by Bloomberg.

Shares of Chinese companies closed notably lower in U.S. trading on Tuesday even as the major averages in the U.S. closed at record highs.

Alibaba’s shares closed almost 4.3% lower, while Nio’s shares ended higher by 1.1%.

Read Next: Volkswagen Beats Xpeng, Li Auto And Nio Numbers For Octobers With Its ID. Series Deliveries In China

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling
What Are Whales Doing With Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rival Xpeng Strike Gains In Hong Kong As US-China Tensions Ease
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Alibaba Changes Priorities During 2021 'Singles Day' Albeit With Exceptions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Big Tech Stocks Chinese stocks EV Stocks Hang Seng IndexNews Global Intraday Update Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com