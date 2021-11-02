AerCap Forms JV With Safran For Shannon Engine Support
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) announced that, following the acquisition of the GE Capital Aviation Services business, it had signed a 20-year joint venture agreement with Safran Aircraft Engines regarding Shannon Engine Support (SES). Deal terms were not disclosed.
- SES, a provider of spare engines for CFM International, is now a 50/50 joint company between AerCap and Safran SA (OTC: SAFRF).
- SES will continue to provide lease engine support to CFM and CFM operators. CFM is a 50/50 joint company between Safran Aircraft Engines and General Electric Co (NYSE: GE).
- Price Action: AER shares closed higher by 1.78% at $64.68 on Tuesday.
