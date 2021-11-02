What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher by 14% at $196.43. The company and Serum Institute of India recently received Emergency Use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, with Novavax saying it expects other countries to make a decision within weeks.

"Access to supply of a safe and highly effective vaccine, coupled with the ease of its distribution, should be a critical enabler to help Indonesia control the current coronavirus outbreak," said Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer, Serum Institute of India. "We continue to work with urgency to ensure the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine option in Indonesia is available for all awaiting its arrival."

Novavax is a biotechnology company that develops vaccines. The company works in the clinical stage of development with a focus on delivering novel products that prevent a broad range of diseases. Novavax works together with its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary to produce vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats.

Novavax has a 52-week high of $331.68 and a 52-week low of $76.59.