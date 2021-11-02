Traeger Launches 'Traeger Provisions' Meal Boxes
- Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) has launched Traeger Provisions meal boxes, a home-cooking experience providing high-quality ingredients and special instructions.
- The all-inclusive meal boxes serve four to 16 people and are available in the continental U.S.
- The price range of the meal boxes ranges from $100 to $300 based on protein selection and box size. Customers can also customize their meal boxes.
- Traeger Provisions boxes are available to order at Provisions.Traeger.com.
- Price Action: COOK shares are trading higher by 5.09% at $20.67 on the last check Tuesday.
