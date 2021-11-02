Tesla's New 4680 Battery Manufacturing Equipment Arrives at Gigafactory Texas

In the midst of constructing two new car production factories to meet demand, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is also working on a new battery form factor, the 4680, that can reduce costs and increase electric vehicle range and efficiency.

So far, Tesla has only been scaling up production at its Kato Road facility in California. While the company works on improving yields and upping production, its current vehicles still ship with either the 2170 cells (3 and Y) or 18650 cells (S and X).

4680 cell line equipment has arrived at Giga Texas! Let’s goooo! https://t.co/5yjSoRrUBR — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) November 2, 2021

This tweet shared by Sawyer Merritt on Twitter shows a large delivery headed into Tesla Gigafactory Texas. This factory will begin production with the Model Y by the end of 2021 and start production of the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi sometime in 2022. The boxes are clearly labeled with "Anode 1" hinting at battery manufacturing, almost as if Tesla wanted it known.

Once vehicles begin shipping with the 4680 cells, customers can expect reduced cost, weight, and greater all-electric range. Charging times should be reduced as well, according to Tesla.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla