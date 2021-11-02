 Skip to main content

Faraday Future Appoints Walter McBride As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 3:46pm   Comments
  • Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFIE) has appointed Walter J. (Chuck) McBride as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.
  • McBride succeeds Zvi Glasman, who resigned as CFO to pursue other opportunities.
  • Glasman has agreed to continue in a non-executive officer capacity through 2021-end and as a consultant through February 15, 2022.
  • McBride served as Managing Director and CFO of Orange County Financial Services LLC, a consulting firm specializing in capital raising for disruptive technology and cleantech.
  • Price Action: FFIE shares are trading lower by 2.04% at $8.65 on the last check Tuesday.

