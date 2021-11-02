 Skip to main content

How Amazon, Microsoft Gained Out Of Roblox's Outage?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 5:56pm   Comments
  • Multiple gaming apps gained from Roblox Corp's (NYSE: RBLX) three-day Halloween weekend outage, Sensor Tower reports.
  • Roblox's gaming platform went dark on October 28 evening. It returned on October 31, leading to gains in apps also favored by Roblox's younger users, including Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Minecraft, Among Us, and, possibly, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch.
  • Overall, the average time spent in the app was down by 93% week-over-week.
  • Minecraft's usage observed a 2% week-over-week boost in use during the same period between October 29 - October 31. Among Us surged upwards by 6%. 
  • The jumps were likely due to Roblox users looking for another game to visit over the weekend to network with friends. 
  • Additionally, Among Us usage jumped 12% on October 29 compared with the day before the outage, and Minecraft usage bumped up 13%.
  • User time on the Twitch app grew 8% week-over-week and saw an 11% increase in average session count. Interestingly, Twitch hosted the League of Legends semi-finals over the Halloween weekend, featuring many unique holiday streams from popular gamers.
  • Early data indicated that Among Us installs jumped up 19% from the day prior on October 30 to reach 436,000 across both Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Android. They were also up 44% week-over-week. 
  • Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 1.9% at $79.59 on the last check Tuesday.

