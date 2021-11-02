 Skip to main content

Why Bitcoin-Related Stock MicroStrategy Is Rising Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:05pm   Comments
Shares of crypto-related stocks, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) are trading higher amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Bitcoin is trading about 4.1% higher at around $64,165 Tuesday morning.

Ethereum is trading about 4% higher at around $4,515 Tuesday morning.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users.

Microstrategy shares were trading about 12.9% higher at $830.90 per share on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $1,315 and a 52-week low of $167.78.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

