64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 4:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) shares climbed 137.4% to close at $6.03 on Monday on abnormally-high volume. The stock is seeing increased interest by traders on social media. Also, the company filed a mixed shelf offering on Friday after the close.
  • Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: BTTX) rose 84.3% to close at $17.14. The company completed merger with Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II on Friday.
  • Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) jumped 50.5% to close at $1.67 on Monday. Muscle Maker inked a Master Franchise Agreement for 40 units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIP) shares surged 49.5% to settle at $55.89 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results. ANI Pharmaceuticals also announced the FDA approval of purified cortrophin gel for multiple indications including multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and nephrotic syndrome.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) gained 32.3% to close at $14.14. AR-related stocks have seen momentum in recent sessions.
  • FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGF) rose 31.6% to settle at $5.08. FG Financial Group recently announced commencement of rights offering.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares surged 30.5% to close at $2.57. ION recently announced preliminary Q3 revenues of $44 to $45 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) rose 26.7% to close at $17.02.
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) climbed 26.1% to close at $27.20. Comtech confirmed the receipt of unsolicited proposal from Acacia Research.
  • Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) gained 25.3% to settle at $9.85.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) jumped 24.2% to settle at $2.77.
  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) gained 23.8% to close at $8.66 after the company announced it tripled manufacturing capacity for Production System P-50.
  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) surged 22.5% to settle at $12.73 following upbeat Q3 results.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) gained 22.2% to close at $3.91 following Form 4 Filing from the company’s Director And 10% owner, Innoviva, showing purchase of 1.2 million shares.
  • loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) jumped 22% to close at $8.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.
  • Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) jumped 21.7% to settle at $3.82.
  • Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) rose 21.7% to close at $11.65.
  • Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) rose 21.5% to close at $190.34.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 21.4% to close at $6.29.
  • Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) rose 21.2% to settle at $5.66.
  • Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) gained 20.9% to close at $6.30. Hyzon Motors unveiled its first zero-emission, fuel cell electric commercial coach in Brisbane last week.
  • Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) rose 20.4% to settle at $17.77.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) gained 20.4% to close at $3.25. BioSig Technologies said it exceeded its procedural target of 1,500 patient cases in 2021.
  • The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) surged 20.1% to settle at $12.13.
  • FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) gained 19.3% to close at $9.53 as investors weighed President Joe Biden's speech at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in which he addressed climate change goals.
  • Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) jumped 18.7% to settle at $10.80.
  • Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) climbed 18.2% to close at $9.62 after jumping 10% on Friday.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) climbed 18.1% to settle at $13.98 after climbing 13% on Friday. Traders circulated earlier release from Australian government mentioning recognition of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. Ocugen is a partner on COVAXIN.
  • Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GSS) gained 16.8% to settle at $3.68. Chifeng Jilong Gold announced plans to acquire Golden Star in all-cash offer valued at $470 million.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares gained 16.1% to close at $0.7020. The company, on Friday, announced it received full data tables from its pharmacokinetic study and submitted a briefing package to the FDA.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 15.8% to close at $172.45 after the company announced the completion of its rolling submission to Health Canada for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Ciner Resources LP (NYSE: CINR) rose 14.5% to close at $18.60.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) climbed 14.4% to close at $54.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results.
  • Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO) gained 13.3% to settle at $19.02.
  • Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) rose 12.5% to close at $6.41. Archer Aviation is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) gained 12.3% to settle at $31.61.
  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) climbed 10.5% to close at $53.87 after gaining 5% on Friday. The company, last week, priced its IPO at $47 per share.
  • JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) gained 9.6% to close at $11.50. The company, last week, posted mixed quarterly results.
  • Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 9.4% to close at $48.82 after the company reported full exercise of underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs, bringing gross proceeds of global offering to around $102.0 million.
  • Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) rose 9.1% to close at $39.80. Harley-Davidson, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and motorcycle sales results.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) shares gained 8.5% to close at $2.93.
  • Ophazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 7.5% to close at $4.18 after the company issued a regulatory update following Type A meeting with the FDA on arimoclomol in Niemann-Pick disease type C.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 7.3% to close at $3.25. DBV Technologies will highlight new long-term data from REALISE trial at American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) Annual Scientific Meeting.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) rose 7% to close at $9.47. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from Neutral to Buy and maintained a $12 price target.
  • First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) gained 6.3% to close at $2.72.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA) dropped 18.6% to close at $14.01. Centessa Pharmaceuticals demonstrated proof-of-mechanism from first three PiMZ subjects dosed in Part B of Phase 1 study evaluating ZF874.
  • A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) fell 17.9% to close at $15.35. A10 Networks shares jumped 35% on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) shares fell 17.2% to close at $11.80 on Monday after jumping around 42% on Friday.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) declined 14.8% to close at $36.23 amid possible profit taking after the stock surged last week.
  • LianBio American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: LIAN) fell 14.4% to settle at $13.70 after pricing its IPO at $16 per ADS.
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dropped 13.6% to close at $163.37 after the company severed ties with its COO and Chief Medical Officer.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 13.4% to close at $2.64. Guardforce shares jumped 26% on Friday after the company announced it has engaged MZ Group, an investor relations company, to ' lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program.'
  • North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE: NRT) fell 12.9% to settle at $9.12.
  • HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB) dipped 12.5% to close at $3.91. The company recently received FDA clearance to proceed with a Phase 1b clinical trial for HCW9218 in pancreatic cancer.
  • Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 12% to close at $6.03 after climbing 47% on Friday.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) dropped 11.5% to close at $2.70.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 10.7% to close at $3.83.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) dipped 9.2% to close at $2.57.
  • Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) declined 9.1% to close at $4.77. Innoviz Technologies is expected host a conference call and webinar on November 10 to discuss its operational and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) fell 9% to close at $1.92.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) dropped 8.6% to close at $96.61 after KeyBanc analysts said they believe the company's earnings may be at risk due to its $1.17 billion home inventory, finding that 66% of these homes are listed below their purchase price.
  • Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) fell 6.3% to close at $3.29 following Q3 results. Ceragon Networks reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.8% year-on-year to $76.1 million.
  • Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) declined 6.1% to close at $31.34 after the company announced a secondary offering of 7 million shares of common stock.

