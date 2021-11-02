Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Federal Open Market Committee will start its two-day policy meeting today.
- Data on motor vehicle sales for October will be released today.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
