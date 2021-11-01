Elon Musk Is Now Worth More Than Jeff Bezos And Mark Zuckerberg Combined

The world's richest person got a lot richer Monday with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closing at $1,208.74 a share, up 9% on the day.

What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk is the world’s richest person, as ranked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The majority of Musk's wealth is credited to his stake in Tesla of around 227 million shares and stake in the space company SpaceX, which Musk founded.

How Much Is Musk Worth? Musk is now worth $335.1 billion, increasing his wealth by $165 billion year-to-date. His wealth is so high that it now tops combinations of two people in the top 10.

Second-place ranked Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), is worth $192.1 billion as of Monday. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg ranks seventh on the list, with a valuation of $121 billion as of Sunday.

Last month, Musk's wealth passed Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined.

As of Sunday, Musk would need to hit a wealth of $362 billion to be worth more than the second- and third-place billionaires combined, a figure that was once unthinkable and now could be in reach.

What’s even more incredible is the $165 billion in wealth gained by Musk in 2021 would rank fourth on the billionaires' list, trailing only Musk, Bezos and Bernard Arnault.