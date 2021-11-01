 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Macy's Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Share:
Why Macy's Shares Are Rising

Shares of companies in the retail sector, including Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) are trading higher amid strength in stocks today. Movement is possibly related to economic recovery hopes, which could lift sector sentiment.

Macy's shares also saw strength in mid-October trading following reports suggesting Saks Fifth Avenue's eCommerce unit has begun preparations for an IPO at a $6 billion valuation.

Macy's operates nearly 600 stores under the Macy's brand, 56 stores under the Bloomingdale's brand, and about 160 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. 

Macy's has a 52-week high of $28.53 and a 52-week low of $6.01.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (M)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Macy's Stock Flies Out Of A Pattern: Here's Why
Amazon Plans To Hire 150,000 Seasonal US Workers For Holiday Shopping Season
Why Macy's Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com