Why Bitcoin-Related and Ethereum-Related Stock Marqeta Is Rising

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) shares are trading higher by 6.7% at $32.66. The stock gained last week after the company announced a partnership with Bill.com to power new commercial card programs for financial institution customers.

"We're excited for the opportunity to work with Bill.com to support new modern card issuing capabilities for their financial institution partners, helping their customers to streamline payments and process payments faster," said Jason Gardner, Founder, and CEO of Marqeta.

Marqeta shares were also trading higher last Tuesday after the company, and Amount, announced the first virtual card and loan origination partnership to help banks rapidly enter the buy now, pay later space.

Marqeta provides its clients with a card issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank.

Marqeta has a 52-week high of $37.90 and a 52-week low of $19.78.