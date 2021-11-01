 Skip to main content

Oklahoma Wesleyan University Picks BIO-key's PortalGuard Platform For Access Management
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
  • BIO-key International, Inc's (NASDAQ: BKYI) PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform has been selected by Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) in Bartlesville, OK, to provide secure, frictionless identity and access management to its enterprise applications. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The addition of OKWU adds to PortalGuard's higher education installed base of over 200 institutions across the U.S.
  • PortalGuard's policy-driven password security and MFA ensures that only authorized OKWU faculty, staff, alumni, and students can access enterprise applications by entering just one set of credentials.
  • Price Action: BKYI shares are trading lower by 1.58% at $3.12 on the last check Monday.

