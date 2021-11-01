Capstone Green Energy Secures Order For Four C1000 Signature Series Microturbines In Scotland
- Capstone Green Energy Corp's (NASDAQ: CGRN) exclusive distributor in Scotland and Northern U.K., SCE Energy (scengy.com), secured an order for four C1000 Signature Series microturbines for a tire recycling plant in Scotland.
- The order adds to last year's first C1000S order at the site and will see a total of five microturbine systems installed at the 4.2 hectares, or ~10 acres, tire processing facility.
- "Capstone Green Energy, in partnership with SCE Energy, ICDP Architects, and SSH Recycling, has designed a low emission and highly efficient CHP system to drive cost and carbon savings in this environmentally significant tire recycling operation," said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy.
- Price Action: CGRN shares are trading higher by 6.27% at $6.27 on the last check Monday.
