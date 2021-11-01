 Skip to main content

Volcon Expands In Latin America With New Distribution Agreements
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
  • Powersports company Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCNhas announced an expansion with distribution agreements for Guatemala, Belize, and Panama.
  • Volcon vehicles and accessories will be sold globally in a planned three-phase rollout to include Latin America in 2021, Canada, Europe, and Africa in 2022, Southeast Asia, and Australia in 2023.
  • "Electrification is sweeping the globe, and the demand that we've seen from around the world has really been evident in Latin America," said CEO Jordan Davis.
  • The Grunt, Volcon's first two-wheeled, fat tire all-electric, off-road motorcycle, is currently shipping to customers worldwide.
  • Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 0.47% at $12.38 on the last check Monday.

