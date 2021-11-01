Volcon Expands In Latin America With New Distribution Agreements
- Powersports company Volcon Inc (NASDAQ: VLCN) has announced an expansion with distribution agreements for Guatemala, Belize, and Panama.
- Volcon vehicles and accessories will be sold globally in a planned three-phase rollout to include Latin America in 2021, Canada, Europe, and Africa in 2022, Southeast Asia, and Australia in 2023.
- "Electrification is sweeping the globe, and the demand that we've seen from around the world has really been evident in Latin America," said CEO Jordan Davis.
- The Grunt, Volcon's first two-wheeled, fat tire all-electric, off-road motorcycle, is currently shipping to customers worldwide.
- Price Action: VLCN shares are trading lower by 0.47% at $12.38 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.