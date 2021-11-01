 Skip to main content

Software Error Prompts Zimmer Biomet To Recall Rosa One Robotic Neurosurgery Platform
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 5:29pm   Comments
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) is facing a Class I recall of its Rosa One Brain platform. 
  • Devices ranging from biopsy needles to endoscopes to deep brain stimulation electrodes can be attached to the end of the Rosa One arm and programmed to perform minimally invasive procedures.
  • According to the FDA’s recall notice, an error in the 3.1 version of the system’s software could cause the instruments to be incorrectly placed during stereotactic neurosurgeries. 
  • For example, the agency said, coordinates entered into the system to send a tool to a specific location in the brain could be misinterpreted, sending the tool to the wrong area and potentially leading to stroke, serious injury, severe disability, or death.
  • There have been three complaints about this device issue. There have been no deaths or injuries reported about this device issue. 
  • The recall spans a total of 119 devices distributed across the U.S., according to the FDA.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ZBH shares closed up 1.87% at $145.79 on Monday.

