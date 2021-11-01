Why SoFi Technologies Shares Are Rising

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares are trading higher amid increased retail investor interest.

SoFi's average session volume is 23.9 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 36.4 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

According to SwaggyStocks, SoFi Technologies was the sixth most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets.

Social Finance, Inc., a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services.

SoFi's stock was trading about 11.25% higher at $22.35 per share on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.26 and a 52-week low of $11.80.