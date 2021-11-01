What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading higher Monday on above-average volume.

GameStop's average session volume is 2.818 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 2.2 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

GameStop is trending across social media platforms. GameStop was the second most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets, after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), over a 24-hour period.

The company announced on Friday that chief operating officer Jenna Owens stepped down from her role.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The stock became popular at the beginning of the year as retail traders urged people to buy and hold GameStop shares in an attempt to squeeze the stock higher.

GME Price Action: GameStop has traded as high as $483 and as low as $10.36 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 10.80% at $203.43 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.