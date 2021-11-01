 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 01, 2021 1:18pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?

GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) is trading higher Monday on above-average volume.

GameStop's average session volume is 2.818 million over a 100-day period. At publication time, Monday's trading volume had already exceeded 2.2 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

GameStop is trending across social media platforms. GameStop was the second most mentioned stock on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets, after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), over a 24-hour period.

The company announced on Friday that chief operating officer Jenna Owens stepped down from her role.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The stock became popular at the beginning of the year as retail traders urged people to buy and hold GameStop shares in an attempt to squeeze the stock higher. 

See Also: Why GameStop, Nike, Palantir Technologies Stocks Look Set For Continuation

GME Price Action: GameStop has traded as high as $483 and as low as $10.36 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 10.80% at $203.43 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Looking At GameStop's Recent Whale Trades
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch: Progenity Tops List Again, Augmented Reality Play WiMi Hologram Joins List
GameStop Effect? Why Loopring (LRC) Crypto Is Going Up Today
Why GameStop, Nike, Palantir Technologies Stocks Look Set For Continuation
GameStop COO Hits The Exit Button After Being In Office For Under A Year: What You Need to Know
Amazon, Tesla, Apple See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com