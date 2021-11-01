Tesla Introduces Supercharger For Non-Tesla EVs
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) launched its Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot at 10 Supercharger locations in the Netherlands, reaching over 25,000 Superchargers globally.
- Now ten stations are accessible to Dutch Non-Tesla EV drivers via the Tesla app (version 4.2.3 or higher).
- Tesla users can plug in and out, while non-Tesla EV drivers will have to indicate on the app when to start and stop the charging session.
- The price of electricity will stay the same for Tesla owners, but non-Teslas will incur additional costs. Only EVs with a CCS standard connection will be eligible to participate in the pilot.
- The U.S. Tesla Superchargers use a proprietary connector, could sell or offer an adapter at the company’s North America charging locations, should the network open in the U.S.
- Tesla could implement dynamic pricing during busy periods. Tesla will add additional countries to the program shortly.
- “Our ambition has always been to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla electric cars to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric driving,” Tesla said.
- Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 7.35% at $1,196.26 on the last check Monday.
