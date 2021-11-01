 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Introduces Supercharger For Non-Tesla EVs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Introduces Supercharger For Non-Tesla EVs
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLAlaunched its Non-Tesla Supercharger pilot at 10 Supercharger locations in the Netherlands, reaching over 25,000 Superchargers globally.
  • Now ten stations are accessible to Dutch Non-Tesla EV drivers via the Tesla app (version 4.2.3 or higher).
  • Tesla users can plug in and out, while non-Tesla EV drivers will have to indicate on the app when to start and stop the charging session. 
  • The price of electricity will stay the same for Tesla owners, but non-Teslas will incur additional costs. Only EVs with a CCS standard connection will be eligible to participate in the pilot.
  • The U.S. Tesla Superchargers use a proprietary connector, could sell or offer an adapter at the company’s North America charging locations, should the network open in the U.S. 
  • Tesla could implement dynamic pricing during busy periods. Tesla will add additional countries to the program shortly.
  • “Our ambition has always been to open the Supercharger network to Non-Tesla electric cars to encourage more drivers to make the switch to electric driving,” Tesla said.
  • Price Action: TSLA shares traded higher by 7.35% at $1,196.26 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Why Tesla Bear Gordon Johnson Says Another Stock Split Is 'Highly Likely'
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why Nio Shares Are Rising
Why Pete Najarian Just Bought More Tesla Call Options
What's Going On With GameStop's Stock Today?
Why Tesla Shares Are Rising
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com