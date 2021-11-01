JPMorgan Bumps Up Live Nation Entertainment Price Target By 18%
- JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky raised the price target on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) to $109 from $92, implying a 5% upside, and reiterated an Overweight ahead of the company's Q3 results.
- Channel checks continue to indicate a "robust" industry pipeline for the next two years, in addition to onsite spending levels running ahead of 2019, Karnovsky notes.
- Live Nation is a live entertainment firm with over 570 million fans served in 44 countries in 2018 by the company's concert and ticketing platforms.
- Price Action: LYV shares traded higher by 2.43% at $103.61 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for LYV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|JP Morgan
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Sep 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Sep 2021
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
