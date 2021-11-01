 Skip to main content

JPMorgan Bumps Up Live Nation Entertainment Price Target By 18%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 1:23pm   Comments
  • JPMorgan analyst David Karnovsky raised the price target on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) to $109 from $92, implying a 5% upside, and reiterated an Overweight ahead of the company's Q3 results.
  • Channel checks continue to indicate a "robust" industry pipeline for the next two years, in addition to onsite spending levels running ahead of 2019, Karnovsky notes.
  • Live Nation is a live entertainment firm with over 570 million fans served in 44 countries in 2018 by the company's concert and ticketing platforms.
  • Price Action: LYV shares traded higher by 2.43% at $103.61 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for LYV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2021JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Sep 2021CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Sep 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LYV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

