Kobe Bryant Bought 10% Of BodyArmor in 2014: Here's How Much That Investment Is Worth Now

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 5:44pm   Comments
Kobe Bryant Bought 10% Of BodyArmor in 2014: Here's How Much That Investment Is Worth Now

Kobe Bryant, the late NBA legend, was not just a basketball player. The five-time NBA champion also won an Academy Award in 2018 and was an esteemed businessman.

One of his big investments paid off big time. In 2014, Bryant purchased 10% of BodyArmor, a Gatorade competitor, for $6 million.

Last week, Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) announced it acquired full ownership of BodyArmor, paying $5.6 billion in cash, valuing BodyArmor around $8 billion. The company had purchased a minority stake in 2018.

See Also: Coca-Cola Acquires Remaining 85% Stake In BODYARMOR For $5.6B

With that valuation, Bryant’s 10% investment is estimated to be worth around $800 million today. That puts his returns from $6 million to $800 million around a 13,222% gain in less than eight years. 

The $794 million profit from the BodyArmor investment, far outweighs all of the money Bryant made from his NBA earnings. While Bryant certainly worked hard for the money he earned, he proved he could make his money work for him as well.

Photo: Mike Mozart via Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: drink Kobe Bryant sports drink

