Mawson Infra Shares Gain On Listing Crypto Product On Australia Stock Exchange
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:00pm   Comments
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGIlisted its first product by its Cosmos Asset Management business on the Chi-X stock exchange in Australia, under 'DIGA.CXA.'
  • The Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF (DIGA.CXA) offers investment returns, before fees and other costs, which tracks the performance of the Global Digital Miners Index. Standard & Poor's manages the underlying index.
  • The Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF is designed to provide access to global leaders listed on national exchanges, focusing on cryptocurrency asset mining and infrastructure, Mawson CEO James Manning said. 
  • Mawson is proud to provide Australian investors with easy access to this space, given the industry's growing global appeal, without them having to hold direct equities in multiple jurisdictions or try to hold cryptocurrencies directly.
  • Price Action: MIGI shares traded higher by 12.9% at $11.50 in the market session on the last check Monday.

