 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart, Sam's Club Set To Launch Elton John Eyewear Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Share:
Walmart, Sam's Club Set To Launch Elton John Eyewear Collection
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) and its division, Sam’s Club, are set to launch Elton John Eyewear, a new line of accessible eyewear, later this week.
  • Elton John collaborated closely with the retailers on the development of the brand, with each pair inspired by his style and famed music career.
  • The launch of Elton John Eyewear furthers Walmart’s support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s mission. Walmart will donate a minimum of $1 million annually from the Elton John Eyewear collection for the cause.
  • The collections include The Foundations priced between $95-$100, The Capsule Collection, and The Master Collection.
  • Price Action: WMT shares are trading higher by 0.48% at $150.14 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Walmart To Offer OEM Auto Parts In Partnership With RevolutionParts
Global Companies Are Learning You Can't Build a Blockchain Without an R&D Roadmap
Logicbroker Raises $135 Million to Enhance Drop Shipping Capability
Analyst: Sell This Stock Ahead Of California Gas Mower Ban
Industrial Hemp: Big Win for Pet Stores, Farmers, and Animals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com