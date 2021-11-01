 Skip to main content

IGT Inks Multi-Year PlaySports Agreement With Puerto-Rico Based WinIn
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 8:33am   Comments
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has signed a multi-year PlaySports technology and services agreement with The Stadium LLC to expand in Puerto Rico. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The Stadium LLC owns and operates WinIn, a Puerto-Rico-based entertainment company that has partnerships with eSports companies and the top baseball league in the region, Liga de Béisbol Profesional Roberto Clemente.
  • Under the agreement, IGT PlaySports technology and trading advisory services will power all of WinIn's future online and retail sportsbooks in Puerto Rico.
  • "As the sports betting market in Puerto Rico takes shape, WinIn is well-positioned to deliver world-class online and retail sports betting thanks to our technology and services partnership with IGT," said WinIn COO Grace Santana.
  • Price Action: IGT shares closed higher by 1.06% at $29.49 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Sports General

