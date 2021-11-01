 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dell Spins Off VMware: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Share:
Dell Spins Off VMware: All You Need To Know
  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELLstockholders will receive .440626 of a share of Vmware, Inc Common stock, Class A (NYSE: VMW) for each share of Dell held as of October 29.
  • Each share of VMware Class B will convert into one share of VMware Class A common in connection with the distribution before the receipt by Dell’s stockholders of such shares.
  • Dell Technologies stockholders will receive cash instead of any fractional shares of VMware Class A.
  • The distribution will likely complete on November 1. Dell will shed its 81% stake in VMware, creating an independent software company with a stock market value of $64 billion, Financial Times reports.
  • The separation from Dell will free VMWare from Dell’s focus on corporate data centers and give it more freedom to invest and make acquisitions focusing on cloud computing.
  • Dell, buoyed by the work-from-home boom in PC sales, is now pinning its hopes on the new market for “edge computing,” as some of the computing power in centralized cloud data centers moves to smaller, local facilities closer to users.
  • Dell’s remaining hardware operations have an implied value of $33 billion, based on its latest share price. 
  • Beginning with the buyout of his PC company, Dell acquired server and storage company EMC for $67 billion before retaking the group public in 2018. 
  • Dell fought with shareholders over claims that he bought Dell cheap and used complex financial engineering in the EMC deal to short-change investors. 
  • Silver Lake, a private equity firm that helped mastermind the deal, will retain stakes in Dell and VMware worth $11 billion.
  • Dell had to borrow $70 billion to finance its deal. 
  • VMware pays a special dividend to shareholders of about $12 billion, helping Dell lighten a remaining net debt load. 
  • Price Action: VMW shares closed lower by 0.3% at $151.70 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DELL + VMW)

5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Apple, Chevron, Citigroup, Dell And More
Canalys Sees Mac Shipments Growing BY 14.4% In Q3 Before New Launches
Here's Why Lenovo Stock Crashed In Hong Kong Today
Dell Founder Michael Dell Calls Blockchain Underrated, But No Comment On Bitcoin
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com